Biloxi Visitors Center back open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Visitors Center is back open with the usual social distancing restrictions and guidelines in place. Plexiglass is up at the front desk as well as in the gift shop, and when people walk in, they’re encouraged to sign in for any potential contact tracing.
The pen they use is also dropped into a basket and sanitized.
The theater and large group tours are still canceled, but groups of four and less can tour the Biloxi Lighthouse, provided everyone wears masks.
The center’s hours have also changed. For now, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
