Biloxi attractions caught in middle of conflict between city and state orders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi museums and some indoor amusements are open for the holiday weekend.
However, Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest Safer-At-Home order, indoor places of entertainment should stay closed until at least June 1.
“We are trying to get every business open as soon as possible as soon as it’s safe and secure,” Reeves said in Friday’s press conference. "I would hope the local leaders understand we would have opened those if we felt it was ok to do so.”
At Big Play Entertainment Center, the outdoor go-carts opened a couple of weeks ago and business has been picking up for Memorial Day weekend. The indoor games opened here following an order from Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo’ Gilich, which called for eased restrictions for “any and all retail businesses."
Margaritaville’s arcade is also open according, to the resort’s website.
WLOX News asked Gilich about the confusion on the WLOX 4 o’clock Show.
“I’ll dig into it and investigate what is actually happening and contact governor’s staff and get the feeling, then take appropriate action," Gilich answered. "Biloxi has been meeting sector by sector, establishing guidelines that they will self-impose.”
Gilich added that he is happy to see how people in the city are reacting to the phased reopening.
“We are excited about where we are. We’re going to church for the first time. I got my hair cut. We’re doing what the folks in these sectors have suggested, and we’ve been in accordance with what they’re saying," he said.
Gilich’s executive order allowed for museums in the city to reopen as well. The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum opened its doors Thursday with precautions are in place, including regular deep cleaning and social distancing reminders.
“We can hold 700 people so social distancing is not a problem for us at all,” said museum outreach director Corey Christy. “It’s also not an environment where you should be touching very many things. It’s a look and read and learn type of environment.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.