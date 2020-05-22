Bay High holds graduation with a twist

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One hundred twenty-seven Bay High School seniors graduated on Friday, despite Mother Nature trying to get in the way.
“We’ve been watching the weather," principal Amy Coyne said. "We are just having to do a little tweaks to the plan to be able to get everybody where they need to be safely and do all the checks and things we needed to do.”
With the pandemic forcing the end of the year to be re-arranged, administrators did everything they could to give the class of 2020 a memorable - and traditional - graduation.
“We talked about a lot of things. We talked about making sure we still had a ceremony, a parade was discussed," Coyne said. "When we talked about the parade, we talked about trying to keep as much tradition as we could within it. It was a lot of collaboration to try to keep it as traditional as possible.”
Having to abide by social distancing guidelines meant organizers had to get creative with the ceremony, and they did - by piling the seniors in cars.
“Instead of kids walking up the field, the Jeeps will represent it," Coyne said. "The kids would typically walk up the field, but instead they will ride in Jeeps.”
After finding a healthy combination of safety and celebration, administrators achieved their goal of properly honoring such a special class.
“It means a lot," Coyne said. "It means the world to be able to have them celebrate in a sort of unified way yet distant, and have them all here and see them.”
