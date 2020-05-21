Warmer today and quite muggy

This morning is off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The day ahead will bring a mix of sun and clouds. While it may not be as wet as yesterday, there will at least be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Because of less rain and possibly fewer clouds, this afternoon’s highs should be warmer: into the mid and upper 80s. Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday weekend, expect muggy and very warm conditions. Pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. But, the pattern could become a bit wetter on Memorial Day Monday with more numerous rain showers on and off throughout the day. This is still several days out and the rain chances still have time to go up or down as the forecast is updated each day with the latest information. But, if you have plans on Memorial Day Monday, for now it might be a good idea to have a rain plan just in case.