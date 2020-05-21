Harrison Co. couple charged after 108 animals found living in deplorable conditions, says sheriff

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 100 animals are now being cared for by animal rescue groups after being found living in “deplorable conditions” at a Saucier property.
In all, 11 different species of animals were found at the property on Wright Road.
The animals found include the following: 69 dogs, 7 cats, 1 pale fox, 1 hedgehog, 1 skunk, 15 birds, 1 monkey, 1 pig, 5 goats, 1 miniature donkey, and 6 miniature horses.
Sharon and Daniel Bertok have been arrested and charged with five counts of simple animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor under Mississippi state law.
Authorities say they were executing a search warrant at the property and found the animals. They have not yet released details about the animals, only saying they were found in “deplorable living conditions.”
Harrison County Animal Control, the Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Wild at Heart Rescue all worked together to remove the animals from the property. They are now being cared for by those three organizations.
Further information about the condition of the animals will not be available until all of them are evaluated by a veterinarian.
The Mississippi Dog and Cat Protection Law states:
If a person shall intentionally or with criminal negligence wound, deprive of adequate shelter, food or water, or carry or confine in a cruel manner, any domesticated dog or cat, or cause any person to do the same, then he or she shall be guilty of the offense of simple cruelty to a dog or cat. A person who is convicted of the offense of simple cruelty to a dog or cat shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not more than One Thousand Dollars ($ 1,000.00), or imprisoned not more than six (6) months, or both.
For animals that are not dogs or cats, the law says:
If any person shall carry, or cause to be carried by hand or in or upon any vehicle or other conveyance, any creature other than a dog or cat in a cruel or inhuman manner, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
We are working to learn more and will update this story once additional information is known.
