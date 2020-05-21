Mary Mahoney’s back open in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Mary Mahoney’s re-opened its doors Thursday, much to the delight of restaurant fans.
The Old French House has been closed except for some curbside sales of gumbo. Tables are now spread out inside, while more tables have been brought outside to the area that used to the 24-hour cafe and into the courtyard.
Bobby Mahoney said it takes some getting used to, but he said he and his team are rolling with the punches.
“I’ve got all these tables and I know where everything is and I’ve got them all spread out, so it’s going to take a little time to get used to it, and out here in the courtyard we’ve got fans and umbrellas, and we’re out in the front part of the restaurant where the coffee shop used to be. So anyway, we’re gonna see what happens,” he said.
While Mahoney’s is using a limited menu, lots of the favorites are still available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.