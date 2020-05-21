Man accused of assaulting family members, setting mom’s home on fire

A 28-year-old man is accused of setting his mother's trailer on fire in Pearl River County Wednesday. (Source: Viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff | May 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:35 PM

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man faces assault and arson charges after his mother told investigators he set fire to their home during an argument.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to 234 Old Kiln Rd. around 9:30pm Tuesday. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Investigator Marc Ogden told WLOX News Now Auston Emmons, 28, tried to set several fires during a domestic dispute with his mother Brenda Emmons and other family members, finally succeeding setting fire inside the families mobile home.

Auston Emmons, 28, is facing multiple charges of assault and one count of arson.
When authorities arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Family said Auston then ran into the surrounding woods.

Wednesday night, deputies found Emmons and arrested him without incident. He’s charged with one count of simple assault domestic violence, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of arson.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Pearl River County Fire Marshal with the ongoing investigation.

