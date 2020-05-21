Coast casinos now open but taking different approaches to keep people safe

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Casinos throughout Mississippi officially opened at 8 a.m. Thursday, welcoming back guests and employees while also working hard to keep everyone safe.
Guidelines for re-opening the casinos were laid out last week by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. However, while all of the casinos have to follow those requirements, it’s up to each business to determine the best way to do that.
All of the casinos are taking some of the same measures, like providing hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits, and providing signs to remind people of the social distancing guidelines.
At the Golden Nugget, those social distancing signs are called “distance dots” and they are scattered throughout the establishment. At the Treasure Bay, the Silver Slipper and the Scarlet Pearl, there are also stickers and signs along high traffic areas advising people to stay six feet away from each other.
While these precautions are happening at all of the casinos, there are a few differences, as well. Table game safety is one example. At the Golden Nugget, players will sanitize their hands frequently but plexiglass will not be utilized. Plexiglass will surround all table game players at the Scarlet Pearl and include slots for cards and chips to be passed through.
Another way casinos are handling the gaming commission’s requirements and protocols differently are the devices they are utilizing to check the temperatures of employees and guests. A walk-through scanner will be utilized at the Scarlet Pearl for guests. Non-invasive temperature scanners will be used at Treasure Bay. If someone’s temperature exceeds 100 degrees, the individual will not be allowed inside.
Many of the casinos are also adjusting their hours and will have fewer games available.
Even with the differences, all the casinos were approved by the gaming commission to reopen.
“We all want to be successful at this," said Golden Nugget General Manager Chett Harrison. “The gaming commission has come out and given us the opportunity and I think our charge here is to provide a safe atmosphere to reduce the spread while also providing the entertainment we do as an industry."
While many of the casinos officially opened back up Thursday morning, some - like the Beau Rivage - are waiting until June 1 to open the doors.
Despite the different approaches, all of the casinos are guidelines they are required to follow, set out by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. For the entire list, click HERE.
