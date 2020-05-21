Biloxi man dies after being hit by train near Louisiana state line

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a Biloxi man has been found after he was hit by an Amtrak train Monday while walking on a railway bridge near the Louisiana state line.
Lonnie Reynolds, 34, and a woman were walking on the rail trestle around 8:30 a.m. when they were both struck by the train.
Authorities from Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department worked together to search the river, locating Reynolds’ body Tuesday about a mile south of the bridge.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirms that Reynolds died from blunt force trauma as a result of the impact from the train.
The woman was flown to a New Orleans hospital with serious injuries. No update has been given on her condition.
