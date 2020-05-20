Welcome Home! Mississippi National Guard soldiers set to return Thursday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Grab an American flag and your patriotic attire and come out this week to welcome home Mississippi National Guard soldiers.
Members with the Mississippi Army National Guard 859th Vertical Engineer Company are coming home Thursday. The group of 160 citizen soldiers have been deployed for the last year on a tour in the Middle East.
The public is encouraged to line the roadways to welcome home the returning soldiers. The convoy of buses is scheduled to arrive in Pascagoula around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The buses will then travel east on Highway 90, north on Hospital Road, and end near the Armory in Pascagoula on Shortcut Road.
Community members who would like to welcome the soldiers back are asking to line up along the route just before 4:30 p.m. and maintain proper social distancing by keeping groups less than 10 people and staying six feet apart from others.
The group of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and mechanics were tasked with completing construction projects that benefit U.S. soldiers serving as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.