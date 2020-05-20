Some Coast churches ready to open while others will wait

“Slower is better, slower is better. We have the rest of our lives to worship together," said Rev. Larry G. Hawkins Sr. of Union Baptist Church in Pascagoula. “As pastors, we are responsible for our parishioners and we have to do all we can to assure that they are safe. The health of the people is the most important thing right now. This is a health issue and not a spiritual issue. We are able to worship online and keep people safe right now and we are going to do that right now.”