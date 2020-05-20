Quiet tonight. Warm and humid the rest of the week.

The rest of tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll be in the upper 60s to low 70s by the morning. A boundary morning north may spark a few showers and storms on Thursday. Not everyone will see rain. It’s going to be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Pop-up showers and storms are possible on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is going to be warm and humid. Pop-up showers will be possible everyday. This pattern will continue into Memorial Day Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
