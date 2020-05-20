Historic Biloxi building primed for renovation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The site of a shuttered costume shop in downtown Biloxi will soon be developed into a $3.4 million complex.
A deal’s been made to transform the old Josette’s property into apartment living through the city’s Downtown Housing Incentive Grant program. Developer Jordan Nicaud plans to renovate the historic building and put in 24 one and two-bedroom apartments.
The site's been home to Borden's Milk and Josette's Costumes.
“It’s the largest residential apartment complex that’s coming to fruition. We have more on the books to come, but this is the first one that’s really happening,” said Kay Miller, Biloxi Main St. executive director.
Nicaud tells WLOX along with the 24 residential units, the property will also feature a workout room and some retail stores on the bottom level of the main building and the adjacent building on Howard Avenue to the west.
“He’s keeping a lot of the historic elements in it. He’s adding balconies to the Caillavet Street side, and they’re really nice apartments,” Miller added. “There’s already a lot of activity downtown, there’s a lot of things people can do. It’ll bring 24 hour living back; we already have some, but we don’t have enough.”
