Boil water notice lifted in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice put in effect in Moss Point last week has now been lifted.
Officials from Clearwater said Wednesday: “We just received notification that all water samples have cleared and the boil water notice has been rescinded.”
The waterline busted May 13 and was repaired the next day. However, residents were advised to expect low water pressure over the following days and a boil water notice was put in place.
The break happened when a third-party contractor was installing fiber-optic lines. Crews accidentally hit a 12-foot water main line just north of the Highway 613 bridge near Pelican Landing. The portion of the line impacted was located on land north of the river near Pelican Landing Conference Center.
