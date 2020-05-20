Biloxi museum is the ‘coolest’ in the state, says travel blog

“From the moment you step on the campus, you have one-of-a-kind architecture by the great American architect Frank Gehry with multiple buildings, with multiple purposes. We have a collection of George Ohr, the homeboy’s art pottery which, it too is extraordinary. His saying is no two are alike. So, what you have here is just a culture of uniqueness and creativity and we supplement that with bringing in changing exhibitions from across the country regularly," said Houston.