Biloxi museum is the ‘coolest’ in the state, says travel blog

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi is known for many things, including great food, white sandy beaches and hospitality.
The Discoverer Blog released a list of the coolest museums in the United States, one from each state. Wouldn’t you know that the coolest, the hippest, the trendiest museum in all of the state of Mississippi is right here in Biloxi.
Now, thanks to Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, Biloxi has one more credit to it’s name... cool.
The blog, known around the world as a travel blog, visits each nook and cranny on the planet and highlights the best-of-the-best for it’s readers. The blog states that the museums in each state help to find the pulse of their communities while giving those that visit a deeper understanding of the community’s history and culture.
That’s music to the ears of the new executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, David Houston.
“From the moment you step on the campus, you have one-of-a-kind architecture by the great American architect Frank Gehry with multiple buildings, with multiple purposes. We have a collection of George Ohr, the homeboy’s art pottery which, it too is extraordinary. His saying is no two are alike. So, what you have here is just a culture of uniqueness and creativity and we supplement that with bringing in changing exhibitions from across the country regularly," said Houston.
And that creativity and uniqueness makes our museum, the coolest in the state.
