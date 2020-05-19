Warm Tuesday ahead. Perhaps a few PM pop-up thunderstorms.

A little cooler this morning with temps in the 60s, perhaps 50s inland thanks to a recent front. As the sun comes up, we’ll quickly warm up. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s. And we’ll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon; a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Tonight’s forecast calls for a chance for thunderstorms, perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two, with overnight with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow brings scattered showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong in the morning. Tomorrow afternoon’s highs might be a touch cooler than today in the upper 70s and lower 80s depending on how much rain we see. Forecast rain totals are between a half-inch and one inch through the end of Wednesday.