Treasure Bay Casino employees return to work for COVID-19 orientation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Workers returned to Treasure Bay Casino Monday for the first time in two months. They learned about the new safety protocols and what will be required of them moving forward. The training sessions often ended with applause - a symbol of how excited and eager the workers are to return.
Treasure Bay President Susan Varnes was glad to see so many familiar faces back in the building.
"It’s a good day. It was the first day that we have had a lot of the crew come in for their COVID-19 orientation. So a lot of that training is going on, which is like the new normal,” Varnes said.
The “new normal” has a lot of plexiglass in its future. You’ll see it at table games and in other areas across the casino floor. But you’ll also see it in the establishment’s restaurants.
“I was concerned before we came back about what we would put into place. I have to say that we have been really comprehensive. I am really satisfied with the steps we have taken to protect everybody,” said restaurant manager Peter McAllister.
The veteran restaurant manager was even happier to see some of his friends walk through the door.
“It is awesome. I was out for a month myself. A lot of people out for longer, eight weeks or so, this is just a great and exciting week,” McAllister said.
While the future may be uncertain, President Susan Varnes believes she and her staff are ready for Thursday.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to COVID-19. It’s that foreign thing. No one knows what’s going to happen. I can say this. We’ve never been safer, as far as passing the flu or passing the cold. We are going to be more sterile, more sanitized, we’re wearing masks, we’re taking temperatures,” said Varnes.
Treasure Bay is set to reopen on Thursday at 8 am. They will not be allowing anyone under 21 on the premises while these new safety measures are in place.
