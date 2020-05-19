Three more accessory suspects plead guilty in Biloxi officer’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Three of the six people originally charged in the death of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen entered guilty pleas Tuesday.
Joshua Michael Kovach pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to capital murder, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars and up to a $10,000 fine.
Dalentez Latavian Brice pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution by attempting to prevent law enforcement from discovering facts related to the prime suspect’s criminal activity, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
Wanya Atkinson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. All three are set to be sentenced September 8, 2020.
A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan, previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. His sentencing is postponed until the deposition of the charges against all the other suspects.
One remaining accessory suspect, Davian Lewanika Atkinson, is still awaiting trial. He is the brother of Darian Atkinson, who police say pulled the trigger that night.
Darian Atkinson is charged with capital murder and scheduled for trial late this fall. Court documents filed in April show Atkinson’s legal team plans to use the “defense of insanity.” They’re also working to get the trial moved to another county, saying they want a chance to secure an impartial jury.
Officer Robert McKeithen was a 24-year veteran of the Biloxi Police Department. Just last week, his name was added to the etched stone monument at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.
