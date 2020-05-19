Ole Miss, USC Agree to Home-and-Home Football Series

The 2025 encounter between Ole Miss and USC will mark the first meeting between the two teams. It also is just the third time in program history that the Rebels will travel to California, after facing Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011. Cal is the only current member of the Pac-12 conference that Ole Miss has faced (2017, 2019); however, the Rebels have faced a team associated with the league’s past. Idaho was a member of the Pacific Coast Conference from 1922-59 until it dissolved. The league later re-emerged as the Pacific-8 in 1968 before expanding throughout the years, but Idaho never joined the conference again. In 2013, Ole Miss captured a 59-14 victory over the Vandals in Oxford that was vacated.