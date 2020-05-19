Keesler AFB expands days for retirees to shop at exchange

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Military retirees will soon have an additional day to shop on base.
Beginning Saturday, May 23, the Keesler Exchange will now be open to retirees on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. That includes all retirees, their dependents and Veteran Healthcare ID cardholders.
Cloth face coverings will be required of all patrons to enter the base exchange and commissary.
Out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of COVID-19, KAFB previously decided to close access to the base exchange to military retirees and Veterans Health Identification cardholders. The commissary remained open to all active military and retirees.
