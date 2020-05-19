JCSD reminds residents to lock vehicles following string of auto burglaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) is reiterating how important it is for residents to keep their vehicles locked after a dozen vehicles were burglarized Tuesday morning in the St. Andrews community.
According to JCSD, at least 12 cars— all of which were unlocked— were burglarized. Items were stolen, including four firearms. And now, two young men of Gautier are behind bars.
Bobby Lowe, 20, and Benjamin Green, 23, were each arrested and charged with auto burglary.
In addition, Lowe was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted fellow. According to JCSD, he was on probation for an unknown felony with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said surveillance video and witness statements assisted investigators and helped with their arrests.
Both Lowe and Green are currently in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.