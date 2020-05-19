Isolated storms possible tonight. More rain expected on Wednesday.

A stalled front near South Mississippi could spark a few isolated showers and storms tonight. There is a very low, but not zero, risk for severe weather. If storms do develop, one or two could produce gusty winds and hail. We’ll cool down into the 60s by Wednesday morning.
This front may bring scattered showers and a few storms on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible. Some areas could see rainfall amounts up to an inch. We’ll only warm up into the upper 70s. A few showers may continue into Thursday. We’ll be much warmer and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Friday through Memorial Day will be very warm and humid. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.