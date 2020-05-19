Gulf Coast Laundry presses on as local businesses re-open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -With casinos and hotels reopening, that means it’s a re-birth of sorts for Gulf Coast Laundry since it takes care of linens for may local hotels and casinos. They’re hoping business has nowhere to go but up. This comes after a significant drop off— thanks to COVID-19— and an employee count that dropped from 125 to eight.
“If we can just get back to 60 percent of what our summer was last year, we’re headed in the right direction,” said Darren Laird, Gulf Coast Laundry general manager.
That direction is highlighted by this team washing, drying, ironing and dry cleaning nearly 60,000 pounds of laundry a day during those peak business times.
And where do those thousands of pounds of laundry and linens come from? Laird said their biggest clients are hotels on the Coast like the Beau Rivage and Margaritville.
“I spoke to Margaritaville, and they’re expecting a huge weekend for Memorial Day, which in turn for us means pool towels, sheets and everything to wash. My people are extremely happy they have a job to come back to,” Laird added. “The Beau is by far our biggest account, and we’re excited for them to be opening back up after Memorial Day.”
