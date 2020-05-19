Fishing industry hopeful for turnaround summer in 2020

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Steven Palazzo announced a disaster relief fund of over $21 million to the state of Mississippi to aid recovery efforts in the fishing industry— a much needed helping hand for everyone involved.
“Anything I get or the industry gets is going to help,” charter boat captain Jay Trochesset said. "Whether it’s one dollar, a thousand dollars, or ten thousand dollars, it’s more than we had.”
While the funds are aimed to support recovery efforts from the Bonnet Carre Spillway opening last year, the fishing business could use a little boost right now, too.
“Our business is terrible right now," Trochesset said. "We thought we were going to be on the rebound. We thought we would have a good spring and summer before this virus.”
Another piece of good news is the recent lift on the prohibition of fishing tournaments— which means as of now, next month’s Billfish Classic is a go.
“That was great news. We were on pins and needles the whole time," tournament director Bobby Carter said. "We were prepared for the tournament, we thought for sure we would have it, but we just didn’t know for sure. We got on the phone and let everyone know, so the boats are preparing to be here the week of June first through the seventh.”
While crowd size is yet to be determined, organizers are just happy the event is back on as scheduled.
“We’re waiting to hear from the city of Biloxi of what we’ll be able to do. Whatever they recommend is what we recommend," Carter said. "COVID-19 has affected us, but we’re going to have a good turnout. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate. Hopefully, they don’t open the Bonnet Carre Spillway, and we’ll catch a lot of fish.
