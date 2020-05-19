Contractor wants justice after $80,000 machine was vandalized in Gulfport

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) -A local contractor is offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the person who damaged his $80,000 piece of construction equipment.
Conan Simmons said the machine was parked across from Saint James church in Gulfport the night of May 5 after it was used on a job. The next day, he said, they realized someone broke into the machine and corrupted it’s hydraulics, causing nearly $50,000 worth of damage. Simmons said he wants the vandals found and prosecuted.
“It mesmerizes me that someone would put forth that much effort to hinder another person trying to make an honest living. There’s enough work for everyone. Out here, there’s no need to do that to anyone else’s machine. I would never do that to anyone. It wouldn’t even cross my mind,” Simmons said.
Simmons said Gulfport Police are investigating the incident, and that the vandalism could bring forth a felony charge. He’s asking anyone with any information on the case to contact Gulfport police.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.