Biloxi High School Class of 2020 graduates in non-traditional ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School is celebrating the success of the class of 2020 in a series of socially-distanced ceremonies.
“It was really special just because everyone was able to come together one last time," McKay Dockery, a Biloxi High School graduate.
Biloxi High School’s staff worked for three weeks to coordinate a socially distanced event for seniors. Administrators will repeat the process nine times over three days.
“The times that we’re living in, it’s understandable. But I’m still glad that Biloxi High School celebrated,” said Dawn Hardy, mother of a graduate.
Every ceremony will honor 40 students at a time, who are allowed to bring up to six family members each.
Marcus Boudreaux, Superintendent of Biloxi Public Schools, explained, “Every family has a number, every family has a space to sit, every family is scripted so that we ensure social distancing takes place throughout the entire process.”
Boudreaux offered an uplifting message to this resilient class of graduates.
“Some of the best advice I’ve ever been given is never waste a good crisis. That’s what I’ve told these kids, don’t waste a good crisis. You learn a lot of things from them,” he said.
The ceremonies will be recorded and put together in one video as a free keepsake for the students.
