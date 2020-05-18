Suspect wanted in Jackson Co. for stealing over $90,000 worth of jewelry and money

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is in search of a burglar who stole antique money and jewelry valued at $95,000 to $150,000, according to Mississippi Crime Stoppers (MSCS).
In a post made by MSCS, the suspect, who is wanted in connection with one burglary and one attempted burglary, is shown in the photos. Investigators said the man portrayed in the pictures tried to break into a Gulf Hills home just before 8 a.m., but could not get in.
Investigators say he then went another home in the neighborhood where he stole thousands in antique money and antique jewelry $95,000-$150,000 in value.
If you have any information regarding this incident, MSCS ask that you contact them at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.
They also noted that anyone who sends in a tip that leads to the suspect’s arrest is eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.