Mississippi Red Snapper season to open Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s about to be Red Snapper season in the Magnolia State as private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels can begin fishing in state and federal waters this Friday.
The season starts at exactly 12:01 a.m. on May 22, and it will remain open seven days a week. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) did note that “the season will close if the assigned quota for Mississippi is reached at any point after the season opens. It will also close if the Gulf-wide quota is reached.”
DMR also reminded those fishing without a trip authorization number may receive a fine or have their fish confiscated by Marine Patrol officers.
Other significant information DMR wants prospective angler to keep in mind:
- Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of Mexico charter/headboat permit for reef fish) may only fish for Red Snapper within state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands. A map showing that boundary is available on the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) website at dmr.ms.gov/snapper/.
- One angler per vessel, per trip, is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. Anglers may register their account through a smartphone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or online at tailsnscales.org. Returning Tails n’ Scales users must download the most recent update of the app for the 2020 season. Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.
- One angler on board the vessel must have a trip prior to departure, have the active trip authorization number available when they are out on the water, and report when the trip is complete. Anglers will not be able to create a new trip until the previous trip’s report has been submitted.
