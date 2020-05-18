Preparing for SEC football amid college athletics’ uncertain future

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - With so much unknown about the future of college sports for the upcoming athletic year, it might be easy for student-athletes to fall behind, but not for George County defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit McKinnley Jackson, who has been staying in touch with coaches and teammates through the pandemic.
“(We) walk through the basics of our defense through Zoom, alignments, assignments and whatnot," Jackson said. "I have a lot of feel for the guys, especially the freshmen, so the chemistry is already there.”
In the midst of confusion, this week could provide some clarity, as SEC officials are expected to vote on potentially welcoming athletes back to campus in early June. For students like Jackson, that would bring a sense of normalcy to an otherwise chaotic time.
“I would move in, have online classes for a week, and I would start working out June 1," Jackson said of a potential routine if SEC officials vote this week to re-open athletic facilities. "Have team meetings, individual meetings, and position meetings.”
No matter when he gets to set foot on campus, Jackson said he’s ready for whatever awaits him.
“I’m just ready for the process and everything. I’m really excited to go on this journey," he said. "I’ve never been scared of anything. When I step on this campus, I’m going to be that guy. I want to be a player on the team that changes everything for everybody.”
Whenever his collegiate career officially starts, he'll be ready. After all, it's been 18 years in the making.
“This is my dream. I finally get to craft myself and chase my dreams,” he said. “It’s really exciting. I’m more excited about the process. I’m ready to work off the field and in the classroom.”
