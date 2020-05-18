New adjustments made as members return to Salvation Army’s Kroc Center fitness facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Maintaining your physical health and well-being are important during these challenging times. Now gym-goers are returning to their local gyms as many of them have reopened.
One of those gyms is the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, which welcomed its members back into the fitness center after much preparation to ensure their customers’ safety.
“We’ve obviously scrubbed the place down, tried to make it sanitized. We’ve spaced equipment throughout the facility so that it fits the distancing needs that were required to stay safe. We have notified all of our guests we have a limited number of people who can come in,” said area commander, Major Bradley Caldwell.
With the reopening, there are a few adjustments.
Up to 25 people can work out for one hour and 45 minutes, and they are required to wipe down equipment after use. After each group is finished with their workouts, staff members will sanitize and wipe down equipment again to promote cleanliness.
The staff encourages members to sign up for a time slot before arriving, but it is not required. It is also not required to wear a mask inside the facility; however, free masks and gloves are available.
The Kroc Center’s director of operations, Danielle Emery, confirmed that at this time, there are no fitness classes. The pool and the basketball gym will remain closed until further notice.
“I definitely hope to offer those June first, along with summer camp June first. Hopefully, we will have permission from the mayor to open our pool— at least for exercising purposes, June first,” said Emery.
Emery has prepared to finalize summer camp plans. This year, camp may be half its normal size, and those smaller groups will be separated.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.