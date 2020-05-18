National WWII Museum to reopen on Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After temporarily closing its doors on March 13, The National WWII Museum will officially reopen to the public on Memorial Day, May 25.
Following Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s safe reopening plan, the Museum will operate at 25 percent of its total capacity while enacting new safety measures, including advance online ticket purchases, social distancing guidelines and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols.
To ensure public safety and avoid crowds, timed ticket purchases will be required.
It is strongly recommended that visitors pre-purchase admission online in advance.
Over the past eight weeks, museum personnel has developed reopening guidelines and has gathered necessary safety supplies, including masks, gloves, plexiglass sneeze guards, and touchless sanitizing stations.
The John E. Kushner Restoration Pavilion, L.W. “Pete” Kent Train Car Experience, BB’s Stage Door Canteen, Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience and The Jeri Nims Soda Shop will remain closed during the first phase of reopening.
The Museum’s 4D experience Beyond All Boundaries will continue to run hourly at a reduced capacity of 62 people—25% of what the theater can hold—and with theater doors, railings, seats, and armrests disinfected before each showing.
The American Sector will open for counter service, and tables will be assembled so guests can eat at a proper distance. During the initial reopening phase, The National WWII Museum is asking campus visitors to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Timed admission tickets are available now and should be purchased online prior to arrival.
- Please social distance when you are on the Museum’s campus—maintain a minimum distance of six feet from those outside your party. Look for markers indicating where to stand.
- Museum galleries and exhibits will be capacity controlled. Once you have entered an exhibit, please continue forward in one direction. Do not walk back in the opposite direction.
- The use of face coverings is required for all staff, volunteers and visitors. Free masks will be available at the Museum entrance if you do not have one.
- Hand sanitizer stations are positioned around campus. Please use them and the washing stations in our public restrooms.
- Take the stairs if you can. Elevators are reserved for those who cannot take the stairs. Once inside the elevator, please stand as far apart as possible from others.
- Oversized bags and luggage are not allowed in the Museum’s galleries. Coat and bag check are temporarily unavailable; please only bring smaller items you can carry around campus during your visit.
- In accordance with official city guidelines, seniors and people with serious medical conditions should consider visiting us at a safer time, during a later phase of the city’s reopening.
As a symbol of gratitude, the museum is offering free admission to medical professionals and first responders who helped make reopening possible. Additionally, the Museum will offer half-off admission to Louisiana residents on Mondays and will again participate in the Blue Star Museums program by offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve. All three offers will run from reopening through Labor Day (Monday, September 7).
