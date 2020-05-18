Government buildings in Jackson County reopen with new guidelines in place

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Government buildings throughout Jackson County are open once again, but with new procedures in place to keep visitors safe.
The Pascagoula Utilities Office is only allowing two people inside at one time and Jackson County supervisor, Randy Bosarge, said county-run offices are also taking similar steps.
“It’s just basically the social distancing, the six-foot rule and not ten to 20 people or more in a gathering,” said Bosarge. "So we’re taking some more precautions.
With the number of people visiting government offices, Bosarge said the county is looking at hiring an outside company to help with sanitation.
“We’re looking at having a cleaning service come in at the end of the day and clean some of our equipment and stuff on an as-needed basis,” said Bosarge. “We’re taking some more precautions and not trying to wear our staff out and keep everything sanitized.”
Bosarge hopes that reopening these offices will help people in more ways than just paying a water bill.
“I think the public and citizens of the county are going to be grateful to have all this back so that they can get out of the house, stretch their legs, and try to get back to some kind of normalcy of life,” said Bosarge.
The city of Pascagoula is also asking people to continue practicing social distancing and only visit city buildings when necessary.
