Drier and cooler tonight. More rain possible by Wednesday.

Clouds will clear out tonight, and we’ll have a dip in the humidity. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
Most of Tuesday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. While isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be up to an inch through Wednesday afternoon. Highs may only reach the upper 70s.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday. We’ll be much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.