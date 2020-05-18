CTA resumes pre-COVID-19 routes, but with restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast Transit Authority will resume all pre-Covid19 routes and schedules starting Thursday, May 21.
That means CTA buses and trolleys will operate 45/90-minute routes, Monday - Sunday, as well as the normal Casino Hopper schedule with both trolleys on route.
Fixed route related ADA service will be available during the times that fixed route buses operate. ADA trip reservations can be made by calling CTA dispatch at (228) 896-8080, between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CTA will still have restrictions in place to protect both employees and the public. These conditions/restrictions are as follows:
- Standard fare collection schedule will be in place
- Passengers must keep their mouth and nose covered at all times when on a bus or in passenger waiting facilities
- Bus and facility capacity will be limited to 10 passengers at a time
- Social distancing (6 ft.) shall be observed
- Passenger Code of Conduct rules will be enforced
