Biloxi Police warn residents of scam calls that advise gift card purchase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -If you have received a phone call that has advised you to purchase gift cards exceeding $1,000 from the personnel of “the Biloxi Police Department," do not act upon it, the Biloxi Police Department warns.
The department said they have heard several complaints regarding these fraudulent phone calls on Monday. The caller allegedly told individuals that they had outstanding warrants and that victims should buy gift cards worth over $1,000. The caller also made it a point to tell the victim not to share this exchange with local law enforcement.
This is a fraudulent scam, Biloxi Police stated in a press release, and they want to remind residents to never give identifying information over the phone or through email if it is an unknown recipient.
If you have additional information regarding this incident, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
