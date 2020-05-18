After a coma and 56 days fighting coronavirus in hospital, woman goes home to street lined with family, friends

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In the stories of survival, sometimes there are some minor miracles. In the case of Marieliese Falcon, known as “Ghee Ghee,” consider it a major miracle. She’s a 71-year-old woman who wasn’t supposed to be alive today.
With signs in hands, people lined River Road in Waggaman in Jefferson Parish for Falcon’s return home after spending 56 days in the hospital trying to fight off the coronavirus.
In fact, her family had already said their goodbyes over FaceTime.
“It’s just unreal. I can’t believe it that I would wake up from this nightmare. I can’t believe that I have a second chance at life,” said Falcon.
The wife, mother of two, and grandmother says all she remembers is going to a doctor in mid-March.
“When I got home, I was hallucinating, so my husband called an ambulance and brought me to the hospital. That was the last I saw of him until the other day,” said Falcon.
Falcon doesn’t remember much of her time in the hospital. Her family told her she was in a medically induced coma and survived on a ventilator for weeks.
“I didn’t know what was going on. I just thought I woke up in the hospital. I had no idea that much time had gone by. I didn’t know what day it was, what time it was,” said Falcon. “A couple of times, they gave me up, doctors gave me up, that I wasn’t going to make it. They had my kids on standby to tell me goodbye.”
One thing she does remember is talking to her own mother while in the hospital. Mind you, her mother passed 20 years ago.
“Momma talked to me and told me to go back. She kept telling me, ‘Go back, not to cross over,’” said Falcon.
Nearly two months later, Falcon was finally released to go home, but it wasn’t just any ride home.
“Then I see a fire engine pulling out on Tchoupitoulas and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, what happened there?’ And then Brian and Shannon say, ‘This is all for you.’ I said, ‘What’s for me?’ I see people lined up along River Road with signs and screaming and I just started bawling. There were people I haven’t seen in years, people I didn’t even know,” said Falcon. “It was amazing. I couldn’t believe all that was for me.”
Now with a second lease on life, Falcon continues fighting the aftereffects of the coronavirus and needs to build her strength back up. That means lots of time to sit and think.
“I just sat and went, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s like what happened to me. Why am I here. Why me? Why I got a second chance? And I just broke down,” said Falcon. “I don’t want to leave this earth with anything undone.”
Her loved ones say they can’t find the words to describe what it means to have the rock of the family back home, especially after they thought they had already said their goodbyes.
