Three arrested after woman beaten, held against her will in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after a New Orleans woman was beaten and held against her will inside a Slidell Saturday night.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Mallard Street after a woman called to report her mother was the victim of a battery and was being held against her will by her ex-husband.
Deputies arrived at the home and observed the victim’s car being driven by a female with several other occupants inside.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and a short pursuit ensued.
Once stopped, the driver, Alexis Dillon, and the vehicle’s two additional occupants, Cleavon Brown III and Germeiko Batiste,were detained.
Dillon’s young daughter, a firearm and narcotics were also located inside the vehicle.
The victim was located at the residence, where she told deputies she had been held and beaten since the night prior.
She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Alexis Dillon, 29, of Slidell was arrested for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Unauthorized use of a Moveable, Contributing to the Delinquency, Child Desertion, Possession of cocaine, and several other charges.
Cleavon Brown III, 31, of New Orleans was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Possession of cocaine, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and numerous other charges.
Germeiko Batiste, 36, of Slidell was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery (strangulation and severe bodily injury), Contributing to the Delinquency of juvenile, Possession of cocaine, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, resisting an officer, and other charges.
