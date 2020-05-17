South Mississippi couple celebrates on the eve of their wedding

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Weddings, one of life’s most remembered celebrations, are now taking on a different look during this pandemic. Even though the coronavirus continues to change virtually everything about the way we live, life still goes on.
Once recognized among our closest friends and family, celebrations of graduations, anniversaries, retirements, and even the birth of a new child have taken on a whole new feel.
After canceling their original date, Katie Robinson and Chris Diep are finally tying the knot. The sister of the groom, Tran Diep, wanted to make sure that her brother and his bride-to-be felt just as special as they would have if the coronavirus had never swept through South Mississippi. So, a drive-by wedding shower was just the ticket.
“They deserve it. They deserve to be celebrated, regardless of what’s going on right now. I mean, they’re getting married. That’s a big deal. They’re just great people. They deserve to have the biggest sha-bang ever, but this is what we can do right now," Diep said.
An earlier date for the wedding was canceled. Now that the big day has been rescheduled for Monday, May 18, Diep got to work organizing a socially-distanced celebration like many taking place across the Gulf Coast and around the nation.
“I threw them a wedding shower, a drive-by wedding shower, to still help them feel like they are being celebrated, they are loved, and that people are there for them, and it doesn’t matter what’s going on right now. It wasn’t hard because people do want to get out of their houses and they’re safe inside of their cars, and there’s cupcakes involved," Diep said.
As participants drove by and wished the soon-to-be newlyweds well, they were given cupcakes. For the happy couple, they just want everyone to feel safe.
“By making it a drive-by, we’re kind of protecting everyone and ourselves. It’s just the unknown right now. We’re not really sure how to deal with things. So, I think, this is kind of the best option for us right now," said bride-to-be Katie Robinson.
Tackling this life together is all these two need, regardless of the ever-changing world in which we now live.
“We are just very blessed to join together in this marriage in the presence of God. First, and foremost, He’s the one that’s protecting us and looking after us. I think with her by my side, and with me by hers, I think we can tackle anything in the future," groom-to-be Chris Diep told WLOX.
After a year-long engagement, a global pandemic, one canceled date, and a drive-by wedding shower, Katie and Chris will finally say “I do” Monday in Pass Christian.
