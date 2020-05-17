Possible return of tournaments leaves fishers feeling optimistic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fishing tournaments are returning to the Gulf Coast, and that has many charter boat captains feeling optimistic about the summer months ahead.
Typically springtime is busy for off-shore fishing, but COVID-19 has caused a slow start to the season for charter boats.
Michael Moore owns the Biloxi Shrimping Trip, and Sunday was the first trip out on the water this year.
Moore also owns Strictly Business Fishing Charters and said it’s exciting to hear that fishing tournaments can start immediately.
“It’s going to bring normalcy back. I want to see Danny Pitalo down there at Gorenflo’s getting his tournament going on. We’ll get the fourth of July rodeo. Hopefully, the Billfish tournament gets live. I haven’t been able to keep track of that, but that’s the Coast’s vibe. That’s who we are. That’s our heritage. So, I want to get that back rolling so everybody can have fun because that’s why people come see us. It’s who we are," Moore said.
Preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend, Moore will reopen on Thursday with three trips each day.
