Local cyclists to participate in Ride of Silence amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cyclists in the metro area are encouraging everyone to participate in the Ride of Silence this week.
The international bike ride commemorates cyclists killed or injured while riding their bikes on public roads.
It takes place every year on the third Wednesday in May. Cyclists would normally gather at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland for the event, but because of COVID-19, they are asking people to ride solo or in smaller groups and maintain social distancing.
“We’re asking people to do it like in their neighborhoods or do a short ride with the family. Take some photos and post them on social media with the hashtag Ride of Silence 2020 just to show support and hopefully next year, we can get back to our normal ride,” said Jayce Powell, co-owner of Bicycle Revolution in Gluckstadt.
May is National Bike Month. The coronavirus has forced cyclists to cancel several races this year.
