'It’s time to open:’ Catholic Diocese of Biloxi to resume public Mass with new safety measures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast Catholics will soon be able to gather for Mass in person again.
Parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will resume public masses Saturday, May 23, without obligation requirements.
It’s the first time in more than two months that churches in the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will be able to hold mass in person.
“I believe we’re going to be this way for at least six to eight months, if not for a year, so it’s time to open. It’s time for us to begin to worship together, but we’ll do it safely,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman III.
Sanitation and social distancing requirements will be in effect. Priests are marking their pews and the floor where the Communion line forms with six-foot spacing. There will be an overflow room to accommodate additional parishioners.
Parishioners will be required to clean their hands when they enter the church and wear a mask. Receiving Holy Communion will also look different.
“We will be cleansing also before people receive Communion. We have a process for receiving Holy Communion also, as to protect the person and to protect also the minister that’s giving Communion,” Kihneman said.
Bishop Kihneman said it’s important to reopen churches as soon as safely possible.
“We are a communal church. We are a communal religion. We are a communal faith expression, and it’s really important for us to come together and worship together even if it is six feet apart and giving air hugs to each other and not being able to touch each other," he said.
Kihneman is looking forward to seeing the pews of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary filled with a socially distanced crowd.
“We miss them, they miss us. I get letters all the time saying ‘when can we open, when can we open, when can we open,' and so now is the time for us to open,” he said. “Eventually we’ll get on top of this illness and eventually we will be able to worship in our normal form. For now, let’s worship as we can.”
Vulnerable people, including those over the age of 65, are strongly encouraged to worship at home. Live streams of Mass will still be provided.
All parishes in the diocese will reopen this upcoming weekend with the exception of Hattiesburg. They will resume public mass a week later, the weekend of May 30.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.