Ingalls Shipbuilding to host additional hiring event on May 22

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After hosting a virtual hiring event on May 13th, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is set to put on another recruiting event next Friday. This time, those interested in applying for a job will not be attending virtually, but in-person. And because social distancing is a thing of the present, a job offer can be made and accepted by prospective workers-- without even leaving their cars.