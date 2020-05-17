Ingalls Shipbuilding to host additional hiring event on May 22

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After hosting a virtual hiring event on May 13th, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is set to put on another recruiting event next Friday. This time, those interested in applying for a job will not be attending virtually, but in-person. And because social distancing is a thing of the present, a job offer can be made and accepted by prospective workers-- without even leaving their cars.
This drive-in hiring event will be on Friday, May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Singing River Island in Pascagoula. As noted on their website, if you have carpentry skills, hot work, or burning experience, you are encouraged to apply. The minimum starting pay is $34,000 a year.
The interview will be conducted in a way that the applicant won’t have to leave their vehicle. As stated earlier, an offer may also be made while onsite at the interview.
