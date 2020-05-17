Center Stage hoping to raise curtains in September

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - John “Shorty” Sneed would have been playing the role of Barney Cashman last month in the Center Stage theater show of “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
It was halted in mid-March along with everything else because of COVID-19.
“We just knew it was the thing to do,” Sneed said. “We actually came here on a Friday afternoon, I guess the week everything was shutting down, and we looked at each other. We didn’t even rehearse. We just decided we’d go home.”
Broadway productions won’t raise their curtains for another four months, at least through Labor Day, and community theaters on the Coast are likely to face the same situation, maybe longer.
Sneed believes when the theater comes back, eventually, the audience will too. He said the theater is important for everyone - especially for mental health.
“It’s such a pleasure to do this for people,” he said. “And we all get a kick out of it. We all love the applause and the recognition. You really want to strive to do a good job just to please yourself and your own expectations as well as the director’s and the audience.”
Center Stage artistic director Chuck White said his theater is in decent financial shape for now with grants still coming in, but halting its biggest money-making summer musical won’t help.
“We’re talking maybe as much as 40% of our yearly budget, we make in that one summer show,” he said. “We’re not going to do our summer show with the kids either. We just feel like it’s too soon.”
It’s forced White and the theater’s board to rethink the new season to make up for the loss, such as putting the musical into the regular season.
“But it’s all very much up in the air. We’re just having to play it by ear like everybody else," he said.
White said the board is still working to develop safety protocols as the theater prepares to reopen, hopefully, sometime in September, with its production of “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
For now, the time off has given White more time than he’s ever had to do set design and decoration.
“I guess if you want to consider a positive, we know have something like four months to do a set we ordinarily do in six weeks. It gives us something to do," he said.
As for the dedicated cast members?
White said with a big laugh, “They’re at home right now studying their lines.”
