Warm, breezy, and humid this weekend. Few storms possible.

Isolated showers are possible tonight with lows near 70. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be another breezy day. Some showers may linger into Monday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid 80s. There may be a drop in the humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.