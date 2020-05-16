Warm, breezy, and humid this weekend. Few storms possible.

We’re going to warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy with winds at 10-20 MPH from the southeast. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out today, but they will be isolated.
Isolated showers are possible tonight with lows near 70. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be another breezy day. Some showers may linger into Monday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid 80s. There may be a drop in the humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.
In the tropics, a disturbance near the Bahamas will likely become a depression or subtropical storm by the end of Saturday. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. If it gets a name, it will be Arthur.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.