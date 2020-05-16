Warm, breezy, and humid Sunday. Few storms possible.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this morning and afternoon. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be another breezy day with southerly winds at 10-20 MPH.
More showers and storms are possible tonight into early Monday morning. Lows will be around 70. By the afternoon, rain chances will be lower. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There may be a drop in the humidity by Tuesday, but highs will stay in the mid 80s. We’ll have a small chance for showers on Wednesday with highs in the 80s.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Arthur east of Florida. It is the first tropical storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It may bring gusty winds and rain to North Carolina early this week. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.
