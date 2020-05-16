Tropical Storm Arthur forms east of Florida

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season,Tropical Storm Arthur, formed east of Florida on Saturday night.
Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to become a little bit stronger as it moves to the north and northeast. However, it is expected to remain a tropical storm.
Downpours and periodically windy conditions will be possible along parts of the East Coast, mainly coastal North Carolina, over the next few days. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal North Carolina.
High pressure over parts of the Deep South is expected to block this disturbance from entering the Gulf as it slowly moves northward this weekend. A cool front and upper disturbance will steer eastward away from the U.S. mainland by Tuesday.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.