Arthur is the first named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It is no threat to Mississippi.

Tropical Storm Arthur forms east of Florida
By Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams, and Taylor Graham | May 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 9:20 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season,Tropical Storm Arthur, formed east of Florida on Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to become a little bit stronger as it moves to the north and northeast. However, it is expected to remain a tropical storm.

Downpours and periodically windy conditions will be possible along parts of the East Coast, mainly coastal North Carolina, over the next few days. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal North Carolina.

High pressure over parts of the Deep South is expected to block this disturbance from entering the Gulf as it slowly moves northward this weekend. A cool front and upper disturbance will steer eastward away from the U.S. mainland by Tuesday.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

HURRICANE SEASON 2020 OUTLOOK:

Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year.
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names.
