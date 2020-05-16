Tropical Depression One forms east of Florida

Windy downpours threaten parts of the east U.S. coast. No threat to Mississippi.

Tropical Depression One formed on Saturday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)
By Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams | May 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 5:40 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first tropical depression in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed just east of Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Tropical Depression One, formerly Invest 90L, is forecast to get stronger and become a tropical storm by Sunday according to the National Hurricane Center. The first available name on the list is ‘Arthur.’

Downpours and periodically windy conditions will be possible along parts of the east U.S. Coast, mainly coastal North Carolina, over the next few days.

High pressure over parts of the Deep South is expected to block this disturbance from entering the Gulf as it slowly moves northward this weekend. A cool front and upper disturbance will steer eastward away from the U.S. mainland by Tuesday.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Saturday, May 16, 2020

HURRICANE SEASON 2020 OUTLOOK:

Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year.
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names.
