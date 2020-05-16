Romello White Transfers to Ole Miss Basketball

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rebel men’s basketball team pulled in a huge addition for next season’s roster as former Arizona State forward, Romello White, transfers to Oxford after three years starring for the Sun Devils. According to ESPN, White is one of the nation’s top graduate transfers, ranked second.
Last season, the 6′8″ forward averaged a near double-double, recording 10 points and nearly nine rebounds a game. In three seasons at ASU, White started 92 of 95 games, shooting just over 60 percent from the floor - second in the program all-time.
White reunites with Ole Miss assistant coach Levi Watkins, who was an assistant in Tempe, AZ during White’s redshirt-freshman season. White joins Dimencio Vaughn as the second grad transfer to join the Rebs for the 2020-21 season.
