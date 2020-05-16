Parade brings joy to Pass Christian nursing home residents

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There's nothing like a good parade to brighten your spirits.
Now, during this coronavirus pandemic, parades are also becoming a popular way to allow families to safely visit their loved ones at nursing homes.
Dixie White House in Pass Christian hosted a parade for its residents Saturday. Residents lined up outside the nursing home as their family members drove by waving homemade signs and shouting out words of love and encouragement.
“We’ve not been able to see any of the residents since mid-March, and we know that it’s really important for their mental health to be able to see us and connect with us and know that we still love them,” said Janet Fruge, who came to see her mother.
It’s been months since Fruge has been able to visit her mom in person. Right now, it’s only through a window or Facetime.
“Awful, very very hard. Very difficult, so this makes a big difference," Fruge said.
Family members weren’t the only ones to participate. Law enforcement and city leaders, including the mayor, also got involved.
“It lasts approximately 10 to 15 minutes, but it gives the nursing home residents, I guess, shows them that we care about them, that the community is behind them," said Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman.
The drive-by visits were short and sweet, but they hold a lot of meaning for everyone involved.
“As far as the virus going around, we are unable to come and visit them as we normally do, and I think this is the best thing that could happen for all of them, not just my sister,” said Debra Welch.
“I’m not the only one that cares. Everybody cares," said David Cardreon. “You can see by the amount of cars we have lining up, there’s a lot of people coming to wave at the elderly, and I’m glad to be a part of it."
This is the nursing home’s second parade, and they said they may do another one in the coming weeks.
