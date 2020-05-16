No one injured in Gulfport drive-by, second shooting in the city this week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A drive-by shooting at the Gable Apartments at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning was the second shooting to take place in the city of Gulfport this past week.
Gulfport Police PIO Jason Ducre said the latest shooting appeared to be narcotics-related, and no one was injured in the incident.
The shooting prior was a different story.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a young man. The victim was left in critical condition following the incident and taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Investigators said that the two involved, the victim and the suspect, hung out together. They also said that other teenagers were present when the shooting occurred.
If you have any additional information regarding these two incidents, Gulfport Police ask that you contact them at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.